JCSO: Man dies after tractor rolls over in ditch

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A man is dead after the tractor he was driving rolled into a ditch in Jefferson County on Monday night, according to Jefferson County Sheriff's Office deputies.

JCSO said deputies were dispatched to a reported tractor accident at a residence on Spring Creek Road around 8:27 p.m.

Deputies said the victim was identified as Brian Charles Hazeltine, 47, of Lantana, Florida.

Authorities said they found Hazeltine in the back of the property underneath a compact tractor upon their arrival.

It appears Hazeltine was driving near a culvert when the tractor slid and rolled into a ditch, deputies said.

Deputies said that EMS and rescue personnel tried to resuscitate Hazeltine but were unsuccessful.

According to a press release, Hazeltine died as a result of his injuries.