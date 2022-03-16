KSP: One dead after fatal fire in Harlan County

No foul play is suspected at this time, according to the Kentucky State Police.

COLDIRON, Ky. — A man is dead after his house caught on fire in Coldiron.

Kentucky State Police, Post 10 Harlan received a call about a house fire on Bank Road around 10:15 p.m. on Tuesday, according to KSP.

Firefighters located 48-year-old Hershel Dewayne Holland inside once the fire was under control, KSP said.

Harlan County Deputy Coroner Jim Rich responded to the scene and pronounced Holland deceased. No foul play is suspected at this time, according to KSP.