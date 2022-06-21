Knoxville first responders, safety advocates ask public to stay safe during heatwave

Near-record highs are possible this week.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — With temperatures in the upper 90s, Knoxville leaders are asking the public to seek out ways to stay cool and avoid a medical emergency.

There are public places that offer air-conditioning and shelter from the sun. This includes recreation centers, senior centers and Knox County libraries.

Homeless individuals are encouraged to seek shelter at the city's day safe space at Broadway and Magnolia, which offers full shade, water, outdoor furniture, restrooms and showers.

People who have lost utility services, or who live without air-conditioning, may be at risk during heat waves. Anyone needing help connecting with a social service provider should call 211.