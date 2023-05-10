Local law enforcement agencies step up to support the Knox County Sheriff's Office ahead of deputy's funeral

As KCSO prepares for the funeral of Tucker Blakely, a fallen deputy, nearby police departments and sheriff's offices are pledging their support.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Law enforcement agencies across East Tennessee are offering support to the Knox County Sheriff's Office as law enforcement officers grieve the death of a deputy — Tucker Blakely.

The Anderson County Sheriff's Office, Loudon County Sheriff's Office, Monroe County Sheriff's Office and Hamblen County Sheriff's Office are among the ones pledging officers to help cover shifts and offer emotional support as KCSO prepares for Blakely's funeral on Friday.

"Our hearts were broken," said Shain Vowell, a captain with ACSO. "Law enforcement is a brotherhood. It's a sisterhood. And our hearts immediately went out to the Blakely family in the Knox County Sheriff's Office."

Neighboring law enforcement agencies stepped up to support KCSO, immediately reaching out to offer help wherever it may be needed.

"Sheriff Barker immediately notified Sheriff Spangler that we were at their disposal, anything that they needed, any services they needed assistance with — we were going to provide. We've continued to do that will help in any way, shape, or form." Vowell said.

Some law enforcement officers stood guard outside the funeral home where Blakely was placed ahead of the funeral. Others kept watch over his cruiser downtown or filled in for KCSO staff.

"When we've had a passing in our department and we see officers from other departments coming to us saying, 'What can we do for you? What can we do to help?' That means more than most people will ever know," Vowell said. "We've lost a brother, and you know that little boy may have lost his daddy. But he gained 1,000 fathers, and that's what we do."

Agencies have also pledged their support for Friday, during a funeral for Blakely in Corryton.

"We offer patrol officer services. If needed, we'll offer jail officer services. Anything that we can do to fill in for them while they're healing during this time and are attending services, we're more than happy to do so," said Vowell.

The Knoxville Police Department also said they would temporarily be "staffing officers in KCSO jurisdiction to respond to calls for service so their officers have the freedom and ability to grieve the loss of Deputy Blakely."