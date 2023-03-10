Fallen Knox County Deputy Tucker Blakely's memorial service to be held Friday

Deputy Tucker Blakely's patrol vehicle will be in the grassy area across from the Knoxville City-County Building beginning at 2 p.m. Wednesday.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office announced it will honor and remember the life and legacy of fallen Deputy Tucker Blakely during a memorial service that's scheduled for Friday.

KCSO said they will hold a funeral for Blakely on Friday, Oct. 6, at Clear Springs Baptist Church. Doors will open at 10 a.m. for visitation, and officers will conduct a "Sea of Blue" at 11:15 a.m. for the arrival of Blakely's family.

A celebration of life will begin at 2 p.m. at the church at 7350 Tazewell Pike in Corryton.

"The public is welcome to pay their respects beginning at 10 a.m., and citizens are welcome to stay for the celebration of life. Additional information will be forthcoming, and please use patience as the area will be congested beginning Friday morning," KCSO said.

Starting on Wednesday, the Knox County Sheriff's Office said people can pay their respects to Blakely by visiting his patrol car. The cruiser will be in the grassy area across from the Knoxville City-County Building at 400 Main Street beginning at 2 p.m.

Blakely was responding to a domestic situation at a house in West Knox County when he was shot Sunday night. He died at the University of Tennessee Medical Center on Monday.

The deputy was revered at the sheriff's office for his passion for working as a law enforcement officer. He leaves behind a wife and a 5-year-old child.

Since Blakely's death, KCSO has mentioned that community support is needed now more than ever.

"We often attempt to help our community understand the risks that our heroes in blue take on each and every day for the citizens and visitors of Knox County. And no matter the circumstances or the danger involved, they never fail to rise to the occasion and deliver their best to those in need," KCSO said.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation was asked to investigate the shooting at the request of District Attorney General Charme Allen. The agency is working to determine the series of events that led to the shooting.