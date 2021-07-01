'I lost half my heart the day they died' | Remembering four Kentucky house fire victims one year after tragedy

Jennifer Posey's world collapsed on January 7, 2020, when her three children and her mother died in an early morning trailer fire. She still mourns one year later.

BELL COUNTY, Ky. — "I was so numb. I felt like I was crying but there was no tears coming."

That's what Jennifer Posey told 10News on January 7, 2020.

It was cold outside and raining a little bit that morning. But Posey didn't notice. She was focused on the burned down trailer still smoking just yards away.

"That's all I had left. My daddy died 3 years ago. That was my whole world up there."

Kentucky State Police and multiple fire departments responded to the home around 5:48 a.m. that day. It was located on Hurst Hollow Road, which is off State Highway 217, just outside Middlesboro in Bell County.

KSP said no foul play was involved in this fire.

When crews got on scene, first responders found four people dead inside.

Those four people were Posey's three young kids and her mother.

Four of her closest relatives gone without warning.

Sierra Posey, 12, Cynthia Posey, 10, and Shawn Posey, 8, lived with their grandmother Beulah Faye Mullins in that trailer.

The kids' mom was their biggest fan.

"They was always humble and kind. They was always happy," said Posey. "They loved playing on their bikes. Shawn loved climbing on that swing set. Sierra, she got into rainbows and unicorns and horses. Cynthia loved to dance and sing every day."

Posey said her kids loved going to church, which to her was the most important thing.

Their next biggest fan was Mullins, their grandmother.



"She got them babies anything they wanted," said Posey. "She would give you the shirt off her back. She was really nice."



But Posey is now only left with memories, and descriptions from firefighters she'll never forget.



"They found my oldest girl on the couch, my youngest, my boy, my baby on the other couch, and my mom and my littlest one together," she said through tears that cold morning.

A memorial was held at the kids' school, Bell Central Elementary.

The four relatives were buried together in one casket.

"They all died together so they needed to be together," said Posey.

She's gone back to visit the gravesite on everyone's birthdays.

Mullins had custody of her three kids.

Posey didn't live with them, but talked to the kids every day and often stayed at the trailer.

But not that night.



"I wish I had stayed over there," she said. "Either I would have been dead, too, or maybe been able to help them. I'll never know."

Posey said her faith got her through the toughest year of her life.