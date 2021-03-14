KCSO searching for missing 71-year-old man with dementia

Officials said that they were asking for help finding David Eveland, 71, who was last seen at 2 p.m. Saturday at his East Hendron Chapel Road home.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for the missing 71-year-old man with dementia Saturday.

David Eveland, 71, was last seen at 2 p.m. by his wife at their home on East Hendron Chapel Road. Police said that he does not have a cell phone and does not drive.

Eveland was last seen wearing jeans and a navy hooded jacket with either Disney or Johnson University on it. Officials said that he had his wallet on him, as well as a copy of his ID with family phone numbers inside of it.