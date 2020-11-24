Keep Knoxville Beautiful participating in 3 Terracycle programs

Keep Knoxville Beautiful is expanding its efforts to reduce waste and promote recycling.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Keep Knoxville Beautiful is participating as an official collection point for three Terracycle recycling programs.

According to a release, Keep Knoxville Beautiful is expanding its efforts to reduce waste and promote recycling by enabling the community to recycle hard to recycle items.

The recycling bins will be out Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and all day and night on the weekends, weather permitting.

Accepted items include:

All Bimbo Bakeries brands bread bags. People should make sure there are no crumbs left in the packaging to prevent unwanted pests.

All Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic brands flexible plastic packaging (i.e. bags, pouches, liners, and wraps). People should make sure there are no crumbs left in the packaging to prevent unwanted pests.

Colgate Local: People can recycle all brands of used or empty oral care products and packaging, including toothpaste tubes, toothbrushes, dental floss containers, mouthwash bottles, etc. Do not include any electric toothbrushes, battery toothbrushes, and/or their parts.

Accepted items can be brought to the Keep Knoxville Beautiful office at the Knoxville Botanical Garden and Arboretum at 2743-B Wimpole Avenue in Knoxville. The office is located just behind the Visitors Center above the garage.

Once the collection bins are full, officials will ship the recyclables to Terracycle for recycling.