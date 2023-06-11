Officials: 14-year-old dead following ATV crash in Harlan County, investigation underway

The Harlan County Coroner's Office pronounced a 14-year-old male dead from injuries after being ejected from the ATV and it rolling over on him.

HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. — An investigation is underway by the Kentucky State Police following an ATV crash on Saturday, according to the Harlan County Coroner's Office.

At around 3:49 p.m., the Harlan County Coroner's Office was dispatched by Kentucky State Police to an ATV fatality in the Putney community off of U.S. Hwy 119, according to HCCO.

After arriving on the scene, HCCO pronounced a 14-year-old male dead from injuries after being ejected from the ATV and it rolling over on him.

The 14-year-old was the only person in the ATV at the time of the crash. HCCO said this did not have any connection to the ATV Park at Putney.