Kentucky sets up website for storm aid

The website has a wide range of information, including how to apply for unemployment, health care coverage and long-term housing.

FRANKFORT, Ky. — Kentucky has a new website to help residents affected by recent tornadoes apply for aid.

The website has a wide range of information, including how to apply for unemployment, health care coverage and long-term housing. It also demonstrates how to submit a disaster claim to the Federal Emergency Management Agency and how to remove storm debris.

The governor's office says about 9,700 people have applied for individual assistance, and FEMA has approved about $3.6 million.