"The Volunteer Spirit in action" | TN Athletics to collect donations for relief efforts in Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Communities are still rebuilding in Kentucky after several tornadoes swept through the region, leveling areas and destroying homes right before the holidays. Now, organizations across the nation are mobilizing to help.

One of those organizations is Tennessee Athletics. Officials announced that they will collect donations on Jan. 5 from 10 a.m. through 6 p.m. to help tornado victims. Volunteers will staff a donation drop-off site between the softball and soccer stadium off Neyland Drive, off Neyland Drive.

Officials said agencies helping those communities include garbage bags, shelf food, cleaning supplies, sanitizing wipes, diapers, formula, papers plates, paper cups, utensils, shoes, new socks, coats and toiletries.

Donated items will be delivered to a staging warehouse in Benton, Kentucky, according to a release from officials. It will be distributed based on families' needs in communities affected by tornadoes.