KFD: One person rescued after house fire on Cecil Avenue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Firefighters rescued a man after a morning house fire on Cecil Avenue, according to Knoxville Fire Department.

KFD said it received a call around 7:34 a.m. of a house fire at 1518 Cecil Avenue. The caller said one person was trapped in the basement of the house.

When crews arrived on the scene, firefighters immediately worked to rescue the person trapped by the fire. By 7:35 a.m., the crews had the man out of the home and transferred onto an ambulance. He was sent to the University of the Tennessee Medical Center for evaluation.

KFD said four adults and two dogs lived at the home. The three adults and animals were upstairs when the fire happened and evacuated the building when the smoke alarm went off. No other injuries have been reported.

The American Red Cross is assisting the occupants of the home. The house suffered significant fire, water and smoke damage.