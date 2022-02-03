KFD: One person taken to UT Medical Center for smoke inhalation after North Knoxville apartment fire

The Knoxville Fire Department said a fire broke out in an apartment building in North Knoxville Thursday evening.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said crews were responding to an apartment fire in North Knoxville at around 7:49 p.m. Thursday night.

They said the fire broke out a 2128 Adair Drive and said the fire started in an apartment unit on the first floor.

They said when crews arrived, heavy black smoke was going up through the apartment building to the third floor. They said they saw someone hanging out of the window, trying to get free from the smoke and that the smoke was so intense he had to be taken out of his apartment through the window using a KFD ladder.

They said he jumped onto the ladder as soon as crews could bring it to the window.

The man was walked to the ground from the third floor on the ladder and was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for smoke inhalation, according to officials.

No other injuries were reported, officials said. They said the cause of the fire was under investigation and they did not know the condition of the man. There was heavy damage in the apartment where the fire started, officials said.

Four engine companies, two battalion chiefs, two ladder companies, a rescue company and 22 members responded to the fire.