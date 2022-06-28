KFD urges safety over the Fourth of July, warning people about firework-related injuries

They said that in 2018, there was around 19,500 fire caused by fireworks and around 9,100 people were treated for injuries.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Fourth of July is fast approaching and even though fireworks are illegal in Knoxville, the city's fire department is urging people to stay safe.

They said the National Fire Protection Association reported around 19,500 fires caused by fireworks in 2018, including 1,900 structure fires and 500 vehicle fires. They also said more than 9,100 people were treated for injuries related to fireworks during the same year.

They said children under 15 years old made up around 36% of all injuries. Sparklers were responsible for around 25% of those injuries, KFD said.

"The Knoxville Fire Department reminds residents that professional, public fireworks displays are the safest and most suitable alternative for viewing fireworks," they said on social media. "Public, professional fireworks displays are established under a controlled setting and safety regulations and monitored by public safety organizations."

Around 28% of all injuries related to fireworks on the Fourth of July were on hands or fingers, they also said. However, around 24% of injuries were also on people's legs.

It’s that time of year again. Please leave the fireworks to the professionals! Posted by Knoxville Fire Department - TN on Sunday, June 26, 2022

Fireworks cannot be bought in Knoxville and it is illegal to set them off without the city's approval. That includes firecrackers, cherry bombs and bottle rockets that may be bought in other areas but are illegal in the city.