Ready, Set... Go! | Covenant Kids Fun Run kicks off Saturday

The race will begin at noon at Zoo Knoxville on Saturday, Feb. 5.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Covenant Kids Run will begin with a one mile fun run at Zoo Knoxville on Saturday.

The race begins at noon but on-site registration starts at 10:00 a.m.

The Covenant Health Knoxville Marathon event encourages children to complete a 26.2-mile marathon in just under two months. The challenge starts at the Zoo Knoxville one mile course.

Each child receives a mileage log to track miles of walking, running or the exercise equivalent.

Children will finish the marathon when they cross the finish line together after completing the final mile on Saturday, March 26.

Families are encouraged to stay after the fun run is over and enjoy Zoo Knoxville.