HFD: One person injured after car crashes into building in Harriman

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — One person is injured after crashing their car into the East Tennessee Calibration Lab building Sunday morning, according to the Harriman Fire Department.

At 3:14 a.m., HFD responded to 705 South Roane Street to a car accident. According to HFD, the car had lost control and hit the building.

The driver was injured and then taken to Roane County EMS, HFD said.

"I’m very thankful for all the hard work of Captain Hickey and Shift #3," Chief Daniels of the Harriman Fire Department said. "They had an extremely busy 24-hour shift."