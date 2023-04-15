THP: Train hits, slices semi truck in Roane County

The Tennessee Highway Patrol says no one was hurt, but the cleanup will take some time. Drivers should avoid area.

HARRIMAN, Tenn. — Everyone is okay after a train hit a semi-truck in Harriman Saturday morning, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

A preliminary report from THP says the 41-year-old driver from Pennsylvania, Jagit Singh, had parked his truck on the train tracks, when a Norfolk Southern train came by and hit the semi.

THP says Singh was in the sleeper cab as the truck was parked on the tracks. He is now facing charges for parking on the railroad tracks.

A tweet from around 9 a.m. Saturday morning revealed the crash sliced open the trailer of the semi, spilling the contents of the truck's load on the road. THP later said the pallets were full of salsa.

Now, crews are cleaning up the wreckage and debris. THP asked people travelling near 1670 Harriman Highway in Roane County to drive slowly and cautiously if they cannot avoid the area.

The blocked entrance leads to a tire shop nearby.

The law enforcement agency is now investigating the crash. WBIR has reached out to THP for more information on the driver and details of the crash.