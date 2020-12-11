Knox Co. rolls out new app that lets people report maintenance needs in their neighborhood

The county is offering a free phone app powered by SeeClickFix that lets people report non-emergency issues in their neighborhood for the county to fix.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County is launching a new mobile tool that will make it easier for people to report issues and request maintenance in their neighborhood.

The county is offering a free phone app powered by SeeClickFix that lets people report non-emergency issues in their neighborhood for the county to fix, such as potholes, downed road signs or broken streetlights.

Issues can be shared anonymously, and people can take photos of the problem and receive notifications with updates to their reports.

“Real time communication of issues is imperative to this department,” said Senior Director of Engineering and Public Works Jim Snowden. “One major benefit of this application is that it provides us with a centralized issue management system to help monitor issues from submission to resolution.”

Mayor Glenn Jacobs said he believes the app will help people stay engaged in the process and allow the county to complete work in an efficient manner.