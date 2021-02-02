KCS Custodial Department offers a $1,000 signing bonus for new hires

70 out of the 392 custodial positions are vacant, KCS said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County Schools Custodial Department is offering a $1,000 signing bonus for new hires, according to a Facebook post by Knox County Schools.

Over the last year, it had a daily vacancy rate between 40 and 55. Before that, it generally had a vacancy rate between 20 to 30 a day, KCS said.

Do you want to serve your community and support students? The KCS Custodial Department is offering a $1,000 signing... Posted by Knox County Schools on Tuesday, August 17, 2021

Over the last three months, the Board of Education has approved a total of 8% in pay raises for custodial positions, according to KCS.

Various schools and shifts are available for those interested in the position.