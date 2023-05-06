Knox Co. Commission to discuss budget changes for KCSO raises during special session

The special session is expected to start at 5:30 p.m. on Monday, June 5.

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The Knox County Commission is expected to meet Monday, June 5 to discuss proposed changes to the budget to give raises to the Knox County Sheriff's Office.

At 5 p.m. the meeting will kick off with a public hearing at 5 p.m., where people who signed up to speak can share their opinions about the budget before commissioners hear from department heads. Then, at 5:30 p.m., they are expected to discuss and vote on the new budget.

The proposed property tax rate did not increase in order to give deputies at the Knox County Sheriff's Office raises, as commissioners and Mayor Glenn Jacobs previously warned could happen. Instead, county leaders proposed implementing a $10 fee on people booked in prison to raise funds, and they proposed increasing the prisoner reimbursement rate from the state.

They proposed setting the property tax rate at around $1.55 per $100 of assessed value.

Knox County leaders previously said they would also explore increasing penalties on delinquent taxes and business taxes to balance the budget. The pay increases are expected to cost the county an extra $3.975 million, giving corrections officers a 27% raise and patrol officers a 12% raise.

"For some weeks now, maybe some months, the sheriff and the mayor have been on two different pages when it comes to compensation for our law enforcement professionals," said Commissioner Larsen Jay. "I'm happy that they were able to come to a compromise and show that working together they can find a way that's within our means, without a tax increase."

In total, Knox County's budget is more than $1 billion large. There is $222,353,020 in its general fund, according to the proposal to be discussed Monday. Funds for the "patrol and cops universal" department make up the biggest expense of that fund, at a proposed $88.9 million. The next largest expense in the general fund is the "correctional facility and batterer's treat." department, at around $10.3 million.

The Knox County Commission will also discuss appropriating around $7.4 million to "nonprofit charitable organizations and chambers of commerce" in Knox County. The Knoxville Chamber is expected to get around $1.27 million, and around $4.2 million is expected to go to Visit Knoxville.