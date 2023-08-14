Knox County to offer green waste removal for county homeowners

Knox County will offer a free, one-time assistance program to help remove green waste in response to the recent tornado.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knox County is offering assistance to help county homeowners remove trees, limbs and brush from private properties in response to a recent tornado.

The contract with emergency green waste collection facilitator Phillips and Jordan will be brought before Knox County Commission at their next meeting and the service should begin shortly after and be ongoing for about two weeks.

Assistance is not being offered to properties within Knoxville city limits as similar services are provided regularly.

Green waste must fit into the bed of a standard-sized dump truck. Overly large tree sections (longer than 6 feet) will not be accepted. All green waste must be placed in on the curb or sidewalk and not on private property.

“These storms had a major impact as they passed through,” said Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs. “While we are appreciative of the immense support from the non-profit and faith-based communities, community volunteers, and friendly neighbors, we’ve gotten a lot of calls about this need and are happy to be taking steps to provide it.”

Green waste from commercial properties can not be picked up, neither can construction and building materials or demolition waste.

However, homeowners can take small amounts of this type of debris to the county’s seven convenience centers.

The county will post a definitive timeline on its website in the coming days.