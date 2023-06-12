Knox County magistrate resigns following suspension, banishment from government buildings

Judge Chuck Cerny issued the suspension order June 6 for Ray H. Jenkins.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A longtime Knox County magistrate resigned Monday following his indefinite suspension for drinking on the job, WBIR has learned.

Ray H. Jenkins, a former Knox County Republican Party chair and past candidate for Knox County General Sessions Court judge, was suspended June 6 in an order signed by General Sessions Court Judge Chuck Cerny.

On Monday, Jenkins sent officials an email stating he would leave.

Responding on behalf of his fellow judges, Cerny, the presiding Sessions Court judge, said in a letter to Jenkins that his resignation would be considered effective July 14 and that he would remain suspended with pay until that date.

Last week Cerny not only suspended Jenkins; he also barred him from returning to two government buildings where the courts operate.

"In addition, and also effective immediately, Mr. Jenkins' access to the City County Building and the Old Court House is suspended until this order is lifted," the suspension order states.

A letter informing Jenkins that his access to the buildings was being halted also went out June 6. The Knox County law director and the Public Building Authority, which manages the City County Building and the old courthouse on Main Street, also were notified, according to PBA Administrator and CEO Jayne Burritt.

Jenkins was seen by personnel consuming alcohol while on duty, according to multiple sources. Authorities decided last week to move quickly.

WBIR left a message seeking comment from Jenkins but did not hear back.

He has served almost a decade as a magistrate, reviewing and approving arrest warrants submitted by area law enforcement among other things. The initial request for a warrant or summons must be signed by a magistrate in Knox County.

Citizens also can seek a warrant for criminal prosecution against someone by going to see a magistrate in Sessions Court.

Magistrates, who are lawyers, get a salary and benefits package from Knox County. Jenkins' annual salary was $109,303.74; job benefits include the county insurance and retirement plan, according to the county.

The county has five magistrate positions. A magistrate is on duty around the clock to handle any needs that arise by law enforcement and others.

In 2021, Jenkins filed to be a candidate to fill an open General Sessions Court position. He withdrew, however, before the 2022 election.

Knoxville defense attorney Don Bosch said Monday he'd been assisting Jenkins following his suspension but was not formally representing him.

The county's other four magistrates were expected in the short term to help assume the load now that Jenkins is leaving. There are other people who also can substitute as needed.

Jenkins' departure raises the possibility that some defendants might seek to void out any warrant signed by him in the days before his suspension, arguing it's flawed because of his potential condition. It can be cured through the issuance of a new warrant.