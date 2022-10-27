Knoxville Area Urban League creates $250,000 scholarship in honor of retiring leader

The Phyllis Young Nichols Scholarship will help Knoxville students who need financial assistance access secondary education.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Area Urban League honored its retiring leader Phyllis Nichols Thursday night at its annual Equal Opportunity Awards Gala, announcing it set up a new scholarship in her name.

The $250,000 Phyllis Young Nichols Scholarship was created in honor of Nichols, who announced her retirement earlier this year after leading the nonprofit for two decades. On Thursday, KAUL announced Charles Lomax Jr. would succeed her in December as the organization's next CEO.

“Phyllis’ ardent advocacy for excellence and equity in public education and her efforts to improve public policy impacting students of color is an inspiration to so many,” said Rev. Harold Middlebrook, KAUL board member and veteran Civil Rights leader. “The endowment will encourage a new generation of students to pursue their dreams regardless of finances or background.”

The scholarship will help Knoxville-area students who need financial assistance to access secondary education. As the scholarship's namesake, KAUL said Nichols will work with the organization to determine application eligibility. It's expected to help at least one student each year, and KAUL plans to help more young people through the endowment as it raises more money.

Nichols was also honored with the Whitney M. Young Jr. Lifetime Achievement Award at the gala for her lifelong efforts to advance equality, civil rights and social justice. The gala's theme was built around emphasizing Nichols' impact and the momentum she created during her time at KAUL.

“Phyllis is more than deserving of the Urban League’s most prestigious award for her servant leadership that has not only progressed the organization’s initiatives, but also improved the lives of residents in the region,” National Urban League CEO Marc Morial said. “The award is a testament to her lasting legacy at the nonprofit and through the people she has positively impacted.”