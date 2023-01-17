x
Local News

KPD: Several taken to hospital with severe injuries after multi-car crash on Magnolia Avenue

KFD said the crash happened at the 2800 block of Magnolia Avenue on Tuesday, asking people to avoid the area.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Police and fire crews are responding to a serious crash in East Knoxville that hospitalized several people.

According to the Knoxville Fire Department, crews responded to a "significant and serious" crash in the 2800 block of East Magnolia Avenue at Milligan Street around 3:30 p.m.

Authorities are asking people to avoid the area.

The Knoxville Police Department said three cars crashed, including one that crashed into an occupied dwelling. Multiple people were taken to the hospital with severe injuries, KPD said. 

Police said two people reportedly ran from the crash scene.

This story is developing and will be updated as more information becomes available.

