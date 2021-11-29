KFD: Fire breaks out at Catholic Charities building

An arson investigator will examine the property.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A fire at Catholic Charities broke out late Sunday night, according to the Knoxville Fire Department.

The Knoxville Police Department responded to a burglary call at 119 Dameron Ave. around 10:00 p.m. When officers arrived the building was on fire.

KFD was called and the fire took about two hours total to put out.

No one was injured or in the building at the time of the fire. Half of the roof is missing and a fifth of the building is destroyed, KFD said.