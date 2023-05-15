KFD moves Fire Station 6 to temporary location after inspecting its building, built in 1937

According to a release, the inspection of the building happened after KFD became aware of some settling and shifting of the fire station's bay floor.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Fire Department said Monday that Fire Station 6 has been temporarily relocated, after a recommendation from an engineering firm not to park a firetruck in the building.

They said they reached out to the engineering firm to inspect and evaluate the structure after finding recent settling and shifting of the station's bay floor, and new cracks in the walls. They said the station opened in 1937, under Mayor James Elmore.

According to a press release from KFD, Engine 6 was moved from 3925 Holston Drive to Fire Station 16, located at 5102 Asheville Highway. They said it is around 1.8 miles to the east of the original structure.

"Fire Station 6 is a valuable addition to this part of the city and is necessary for the Knoxville Fire Department to serve this community best. Fire Station 6 currently runs approximately 1,500 calls for service annually," the release said.