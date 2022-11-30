TBI: Silver Alert issued for man last seen at Knoxville truck stop

Thomas Houston was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Flying J Truck Stop on Watt Road in Knoxville, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Silver Alert out of Knox County for a missing 73-year-old man.

Thomas Owen Houston was last seen on Tuesday, Nov. 29 at the Flying J Truck Stop on Watt Road in Knoxville, according to the TBI.

Houston was wearing a blue shirt, a black and blue jacket, blue jeans and a cowboy hat, the TBI said.

Houston has a medical condition that may impair his ability to return home safely without assistance, according to the TBI.

If you spot Houston or have any information, call the Knox County Sheriff's Office at 865-215-2243 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.