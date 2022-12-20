City of Knoxville offices to close for the holidays, KAT buses and 311/211 services affected

Offices for the City of Knoxville will be closed on Dec. 23 and Dec. 26, as well as Jan. 2, 2023, for the Christmas and New Year's Day holidays.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Offices for the City of Knoxville will be closed on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26 to observe the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed on Monday, Jan. 2, 2023, to observe the New Year's Day holiday. Both holidays fall on a weekend this year.

The closures will include the 311 and 211 service center, which connects callers to offices in the city and to social services. People will still be able to make reports of potholes, streetlight issues, traffic lights issues or more through the My Knoxville app.

Anyone who needs to find social services or community resources for food, housing, mental health assistance or any similar kinds of services can find them online, or on the My Knoxville app. Anyone experiencing an emergency while offices are closed should call 911.

City leaders also said that buses and trolleys operating with Knoxville Area Transit will run on a Sunday schedule on Dec. 24, and will not operate on Christmas Day. KAT will also run on a regular schedule on Dec. 31, but will not run on New Year's Day.

The city also said that because Christmas Day falls on Sunday, trash and recycling will be picked up on regular household service days. However, offices with Waste Connections will be closed on Dec. 26 and Jan. 2, 2023.

Between Dec. 26 and Jan. 6, 2023, Waste Connections will also pick up properly bagged, excess holiday trash as well as broken-down cardboard placed next to full garbage carts.

However, trash and recycling services in downtown Knoxville will not be available on Christmas Day. Knoxville's five recycling centers will be open but will be unstaffed on Christmas Day and New Year's Day. The city also asked people not to leave donations at unattended centers.