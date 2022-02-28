KPD: One dead after Sunday car crash on Central Avenue Pike

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is dead after a single-car crash at Central Avenue Pike and Bookwalter Drive.
Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to the crash around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, KPD said.
Upon arrival, the driver of a Chrysler sedan was pronounced dead by responding Knoxville Fire Department personnel, according to KPD.
The driver, a 40-year-old man, was the only person in the car, KPD said.
An on-scene investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling south on Central Avenue Pike when it went off the road for unknown reasons and struck a concrete culvert, according to KPD.
The driver was not wearing his seatbelt. He was partially ejected from the vehicle, KPD said.
The victim was transported to the Regional Forensic Center, according to KPD.