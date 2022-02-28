KPD: One dead after Sunday car crash on Central Avenue Pike

Upon arrival, the driver of a Chrysler sedan was pronounced dead by responding Knoxville Fire Department personnel.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A man is dead after a single-car crash at Central Avenue Pike and Bookwalter Drive.

Officers with the Knoxville Police Department responded to the crash around 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, KPD said.

Upon arrival, the driver of a Chrysler sedan was pronounced dead by responding Knoxville Fire Department personnel, according to KPD.

The driver, a 40-year-old man, was the only person in the car, KPD said.

An on-scene investigation determined that the vehicle was traveling south on Central Avenue Pike when it went off the road for unknown reasons and struck a concrete culvert, according to KPD.

The driver was not wearing his seatbelt. He was partially ejected from the vehicle, KPD said.