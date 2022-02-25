KPD: Two tractor trailers collide after hydroplaning on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two drivers are being evaluated for non-life threatening injuries after their two tractor trailers collided on I-40 near mile marker 388.
Knoxville Police say the crash happened Friday morning around 5 a.m. on I-40 East near I-275. One tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on I-40 while the other was merging onto the interstate.
The one travelling on I-40 hydroplaned and jackknifed into the second trailer's path. When the second tractor trailer hit the first, it caused the cab to dislodge and fall over the side of the overpass.
Both of the drivers were transported to area hospitals for evaluation. Knoxville Police say there were no other injuries reported.