KPD: Two tractor trailers collide after hydroplaning on I-40

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two drivers are being evaluated for non-life threatening injuries after their two tractor trailers collided on I-40 near mile marker 388.

Knoxville Police say the crash happened Friday morning around 5 a.m. on I-40 East near I-275. One tractor trailer was traveling eastbound on I-40 while the other was merging onto the interstate.

The one travelling on I-40 hydroplaned and jackknifed into the second trailer's path. When the second tractor trailer hit the first, it caused the cab to dislodge and fall over the side of the overpass.