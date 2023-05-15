Knoxville Urban Family Festival to be on May 20, hosted by program meant to empower young people

The event is hosted by Real Talk Mentoring Inc., which serves more than 200 students in 11 Knoxville area schools.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Families will have a chance to enjoy an event at Chilhowee Park meant to bring people together and build positive relationships while decreasing violence.

It's named the Knoxville Urban Family Festival. It will return on Saturday, May 20, from 10 a.m. through 1 p.m. at Chilhowee Park. Organizers said there will be outdoor activities like bounce houses and a game truck. It will be the second annual festival and there will also be a $1,000 prize for the school that has the most participants.

It's organized by Real Talk Mentoring, Inc. which serves more than 200 students in 11 Knoxville area schools. They host programs that include mentoring, college field trips, career field trips, guest speakers, summer camps and family assistance.

Organizers said several other nonprofits will also be at the festival to help make connections with the families there.

"We need to let people know that there are people out here that care about them. We want to provide resources to families in need, and we want people to make connections to make life. And, this is about bringing the community together," said Clarence Swearengen, the co-founder of Real Talk Mentoring.