Knoxville's new soccer team reveals official name

The city's new USL team will be called One Knoxville Sporting Club. They begin play in 2022.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville's new soccer team has a name. The club will go by One Knoxville Sporting Club. The team announced the name with a video on Twitter.

The owners had four names on their list: Knoxville Rovers, Knoxville Ascent, Knoxville SC and One Knoxville.

The One Knoxville name represents all neighborhoods and areas in Knoxville coming together as one.

"It's not just one thing, it's all these different things put together. Yes, we have this amazing, thriving downtown, but just a mile away we have the urban wilderness and beyond that, we have the Smoky Mountains. We are both urban and wild at the same time," said one of the owners, Mark McComas.

One Knoxville SC will be part of the United Soccer League's League Two--an advanced skills development league, which mainly consists of high school and college-aged talent. They begin playing in 2022.