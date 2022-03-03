Police searching for missing 3-year-old girl last seen in North Knoxville neighborhood

KPD said 3-year-old Janiya Neal disappeared Thursday from 3925 Claudius Road in North Ridge Crossing.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Knoxville police are asking for the public's help to find a missing 3-year-old girl who disappeared in a North Knoxville neighborhood.

According to the Knoxville Police Department, Janiya Neal is missing from 3925 Claudius Road in the North Ridge Crossing area.

She was last seen wearing a pink, yellow and green Rugrats shirt, light pink sparkly pants, pink shoes with pompoms that light up, and her hair is in three ponytails, KPD said.

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911 immediately.