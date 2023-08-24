KUB: Customers will see rise in energy bills from TVA rate increase

According to a TVA release, the 4.5% rate increase “translates to an average increase of about $3.50 on a typical residential energy bill each month.”

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Utilities Board said customers will see higher energy bills after the Tennessee Valley Authority's recent rate increase.

KUB said it became aware of TVA’s 4.5% rate increase on Thursday when the TVA Board of Directors approved it.

TVA said its board unanimously approved a 4.5% increase "to ensure the region has the energy it needs to meet growing demand and economic development."

KUB said its average residential bill was approximately $127 for fiscal year 2023.