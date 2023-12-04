Some KUB customers in Grainger Co. and Union Co. can access fiber internet services as of July 1

KUB said the communities of Luttrell, Powder Springs and Washburn can now access KUB Fiber services.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Knoxville Utilities Board's fiber internet system, providing fast internet services to customers across their coverage area, is growing.

KUB announced some customers in Grainger County and Union County could access fiber internet services as of July 1. They said it would be offered in the Luttrell, Powder Springs and Washburn communities.

KUB's fiber service provides one-gigabit download and upload speeds for residents, beating out plans that some other companies offer in the area. They offer it for $65 per month without contracts or data limits. Other plans offer faster speeds for a higher cost.

Some people in rural communities will be able to get high-speed internet for the first time, KUB said.

“We are proud to serve these areas that need high-speed internet and were previously ignored by other service providers,” said Gabriel J. Bolas, KUB president. “Residents in these areas will now have the same opportunities as those near Knoxville and other more densely populated areas. There will be more opportunities to earn money, improved methods of learning, and more reliable access to vital services like healthcare.”

KUB Fiber is also available in neighborhoods like Parkridge and Morningside, according to a release from the utility company. They also said it's available in North Knoxville along the Broadway corridor and in some West Knoxville areas.