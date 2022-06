Kyle Murphy of Townshend, Vt. completed the 118.5-mile race in 4:27:48

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Kyle Murphy of Townshend, Vt. won the 2022 Elite Men Pro Road National Championships on Sunday,

Murphy completed 17 laps of the 6.8-mile route with a time of 4:27:48, just three seconds ahead of the second-place cyclist, Tyler Stites of Tuscon, Az.