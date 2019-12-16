KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Local advocates want changes to how Silver Alerts are issued.

The conversation about the change has been happening for more than a year.

However, the strong push comes after 77-year-old Jack Harrison, who had dementia, walked away from a Halls Walmart on Nov. 17 and volunteers found his body weeks later.

The Knox County Sheriff's Office issued a Silver Alert for Harrison, but not until four days into the search. Advocacy groups said this case is an example of why the system needs to change.

Local law enforcement can issue a Silver Alert when a senior is missing and the family has searched the nearby area. Six out of 10 people with dementia will wander at some point.

RELATED: Body found Saturday positively ID'd as missing Halls man Jack Harrison, KCSO says

"We've had too many tragedies in Tennessee not to explore this as the next step," said Aaron Bradley, director of East Tennessee Area Agency on Aging and Disability, which is part of East Tennessee Human Resource Agency.

There's no way to describe the feeling of losing a family member who wandered away. Harrison's family experienced this for nearly a month.

"Not being able to do anything, Not being able to get the word out on our own, being desperate," Bradley said.

On Nov. 21, his daughter Sabrina emailed WBIR asking why a Silver Alert hadn't been issued. Hours later, the sheriff's office sent one out.

Bradley wants to see the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation issue the alerts instead, just like it does Amber Alerts for missing children.

"I think it would make a huge difference especially if it's vetted quickly and word gets out quickly," he said.

Janice Wade-Whitehead with Alzheimer's Tennessee agrees, "We believe it would ensure uniformity across the state."

RELATED: Community plans candlelight memorial for Jack Harrison

Both said a Silver Alert issued by the TBI would also have the power to reach more people.

"Ultimately it's always the general public that finds a little bit of info they feed into law enforcement that makes a difference," Bradley said.

With more resources and a wider reach, they said the change is critical to offer reassurance.

"I think it could have helped it will help in the future, I have every confidence," Bradley said.

The TBI said current state law does not give it the authority to issue Silver Alerts. They've been asked to review the current system and said changes would require additional legislation and funding, things it will determine in its review.

Meanwhile, Bradley said a number of East Tennessee legislators support changing the law. He hopes it could happen next year.

A statement from TBI Director David Rausch that was issued several months ago said:

Our belief is that we should be providing the best services in our State to all residents, especially those in the most vulnerable populations. It may require additional legislation and funding, but those are things we will determine as we do our review. The review will also include looking at best practices throughout the country on how these programs are structured and implemented, as we would want any system in Tennessee to be a model for others considering this effort.