HALLS CROSSROADS, Tenn. — The heartbreak in Karen Harrison's voice was unmistakable.

"The funeral... that's the hard part because I ain't going to be able to see him again," she said in tears. "It was the hardest part because I didn't want him to be that way, I wanted him to come home for Christmas."

She spoke at a candlelight memorial for her husband Jack, missing for nearly three weeks.

The 77 year-old suffered from dementia and got separated from his family at a Halls Walmart on Nov. 17.

Jack Harrison

Submitted

After 20 days missing -- searchers found his body over the weekend.

"We looked hard every day, every day, every day," Karen Harrison said.

But even in her sadness, there is hope of keeping his memory alive. At the memorial, 30 or so people -- some with no connection to the family -- arrived to support them.

Among the attendees, Stephanie Gamble's family. They were the searchers who found his body Saturday in Beaver Creek.

"I guess I just kept thinking that if it was my dad, my husband, my grandfather, I would want a stranger to help them as well," Gamble said.

Karen Harrison asked them to serve as pallbearers.

"They didn't even know us, didn't even know us. Had never met us, had never saw us to come together like this for a family they didn't know to help bring closure to this family," she said. "Everybody came together... that's what brought him back to us."

The family has asked for donations to Mynatt Funeral Home in Halls in lieu of flowers -- that will help them pay for services.

The reception will be held at Mynatt Funeral Home at 4131 East Emory Road from 5 - 7 Saturday with a service to follow.