Loudon Co. Sheriff's Office gets $50,000 grant to better transport mentally ill patients

LOUDON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said they were given a $50,000 grant from the state so they could provide better transportation for mentally ill patients.

LCSO said that deputies usually handle taking patients from hospitals to mental health facilities. The grant is meant to allow medical professionals to take patients to mental health facilities instead since they are trained on how to handle patients.