Man found dead in Greene County house fire

Fire crews found the 67-year-old's body while putting the fire out

LIMESTONE, Tenn. — Firefighters found an East Tennessee man dead in his home in West Greene County on Wednesday evening.

Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt says units from five area fire departments responded just after 5 p.m. to a home outside Limestone. Holt says crews were working quickly to bring the fire under control, and that's when they discovered the body of 67-year-old James Catchings in the living room area.

Mr. Catchings' remains were taken to the William L. Jenkins Forensic center for an autopsy and formal identification. The Greene County Sheriff's Office and the TBI are investigating the cause of the fire.

The five departments that helped put the fire out included Limestone, Nolichuckey, Embreeville, Newmansville, and Tusculum Volunteer Fire Departments.