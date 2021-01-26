Man taken into custody after lengthy North Knoxville standoff

Police first were called about 9 a.m. Tuesday regarding a disturbance.

KNOXVILLE, Tennessee — A North Knoxville man was taken into custody Tuesday afternoon, hours after police officers tried repeatedly to speak with him following a reported disturbance.

The man's name was not released.

He faces outstanding warrants for which he was to be booked into the county detention facility. A mental health evaluation also is pending, according to a release from Knoxville Police Department.

About 9 a.m., KPD officers were dispatched about a disturbance at a home in the 3300 block of Ocoee Trail, east of Broadway.

"Upon arrival, officers attempted to make contact with the male subject, who refused to come to the door or communicate with officers at the scene," KPD's release states.

The man had outstanding warrants that include one for aggravated assault for something that happened in December on Cumberland Avenue, according to KPD.

Various KPD units went to the neighborhood including special operations personnel and crisis negotiators.