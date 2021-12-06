Blount Memorial Hospital stops taking inpatient admissions for behavioral health services

Blount Memorial is making changes to the way it delivers behavioral health care in order to provide more outpatient care.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — Blount Memorial has announced that it has stopped taking inpatient admissions for behavioral health services.

The hospital has also stopped taking admissions to its intensive outpatient and partial hospitalization programs for behavioral health.

"As the health care industry continues to see a tremendous increase in the number of people who need care in an outpatient setting or who need immediate stabilization support in emergency departments, hospitals and health systems across the country, including us, are trying to adjust the way care is delivered," Blount Memorial Senior Communications Manager Josh West said.

Blount Memorial is adjusting to the increasing need for behavioral health services by focusing its resources and efforts on expanding outpatient care and immediate stabilization support in its emergency department.