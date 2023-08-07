TBI: Seven East Tennessee men arrested in human trafficking operation

Authorities began an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in East Tennessee, the TBI said.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Seven Alcoa men were arrested after seeking illicit sex from minors, according to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

On Aug. 4, authorities began an undercover investigation aimed at addressing human trafficking in East Tennessee, the TBI said.

Authorities placed several fake advertisements on websites known to be linked to prostitution and commercial sex cases. The focus of the operation was to identify people seeking to engage in commercial sex acts with minors, according to TBI.

As a result of the operation, authorities arrested seven men. All were booked into the Blount County Jail on the following charges:

Rene Gonzalez (DOB: 8/5/79), Sevierville: One count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. $25,000 bond.

Hardkkumar Patel (DOB: 8/9/91), Knoxville: One count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. $25,000 bond.

Jorge Pickens (DOB: 5/10/02), Knoxville: One count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. $25,000 bond.

Bradford Hartman (DOB: 10/14/88), Maryville: One count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. $35,000 bond.

Kenneth Price (DOB: 7/31/62), Rogersville: One count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. $35,000 bond.

Jeremiah Williams (DOB: 10/5/99), Knoxville: One count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. $35,000 bond.

Chethan Ranganatha (DOB: 8/1/83), Knoxville: One count of Trafficking for a Commercial Sex Act. $35,000 bond.

Part of the operation also focused on identifying potential victims of trafficking.