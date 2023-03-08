Dump truck crashes into Maryville Dollar General

Firefighters said the driver was found lying on the ground and was transported to a hospital. Their condition is unknown and it's not clear if anyone else was hurt.

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. — A dump truck crashed into a Maryville Dollar General on Thursday.

Blount County Fire and the Tennessee Highway Patrol responded to the Dollar General at 5035 U.S. Highway 411 in the early afternoon.

The dump truck first hit some power lines, flew through the air and then ran into the back left side of the building. It hit two parked cars.

Semper Fi Sheds, a business across the street from Dollar General, sent 10News a video of the dump truck hitting the building. You can see the crash occur in the upper right corner.

Crews were able to respond quickly as the store is about three miles away from Blount County Fire's Station 4.

Upon arrival, firefighters said the driver was found lying on the ground and was transported to a hospital. Their condition is unknown and it's not clear if anyone else was hurt.

That specific Dollar General is relatively new. The store was being built as of September 2022, according to Google Earth.