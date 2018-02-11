Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs wrestled in a WWE event in Saudi Arabia Friday night.

Kane joined The Undertaker in a tag-team match against Shawn Michaels and Triple H. For those new to WWE, Kane and The Undertaker are known as The Brothers of Destruction. Shawn Michaels and Triple H are part of a group called DX.

The match started out with Kane and the Undertaker dominating the DX duo.

In the end, though, Triple H and Michaels were able to turn the tables in the main event match, sealing a victory.

HELL'S GATE is LOCKED IN! Are the #BrothersOfDestruction on the verge of victory?! #WWECrownJewel pic.twitter.com/QPmwKKfTq9 — WWE Universe (@WWEUniverse) November 2, 2018

WWE Crown Jewel was streamed live on WWE Network and was also available on pay-per-view outside of the Middle East.

It comes as controversy continues to grow over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the Saudi government's ongoing response.

Some prominent WWE wrestlers including John Cena and Daniel Bryan will not attend. The two were written off the show during the Monday Night RAW in Charlotte this week.

Last week, Jacobs said he still intended on donning the Kane mask at the event on Nov. 2, saying he made the commitment and intends on following through with it. Jacobs agreed to wrestle both at the Crown Jewel event and in Australia in exchange for a WWE donation of $100,000 to the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation to benefit local first responders.

WATCH: WWE donates $100,000 to Knoxville foundation at Mayor Glenn Jacobs' request

Jacobs also said he thinks it was the right decision for the WWE to go forward with the event despite the controversy, saying the WWE has an important cultural impact in Saudi Arabia and should continue keeping a positive presence there.

"We have a cultural impact in Saudi Arabia when we go there. Outreach, just all around the world, helps people understand each other better and realize that we're all human beings that want the same thing, and that's a good life," he said.

WATCH: Knox Co. mayor Glenn Jacobs talks WWE and local politics

© 2018 WBIR