Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs is set to wrestle in a WWE event in Saudi Arabia Friday night.

Kane will join The Undertaker in a tag-team match against Shawn Michaels and Triple H. For those new to WWE, Kane and The Undertaker are known as The Brothers of Destruction. Shawn Michaels and Triple H are part of a group called DX.

WWE Crown Jewel will stream live on WWE Network and be available on pay-per-view outside of the Middle East.

It comes as controversy continues to grow over the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi and the Saudi government's ongoing response.

Some prominent WWE wrestlers including John Cena and Daniel Bryan will not attend. The two were written off the show during the Monday Night RAW in Charlotte this week.

Last week, Jacobs said he still intended on donning the Kane mask at the event on Nov. 2, saying he made the commitment and intends on following through with it. Jacobs agreed to wrestle both at the Crown Jewel event and in Australia in exchange for a WWE donation of $100,000 to the Knoxville Public Safety Foundation to benefit local first responders.

WATCH: WWE donates $100,000 to Knoxville foundation at Mayor Glenn Jacobs' request

Jacobs also said he thinks it was the right decision for the WWE to go forward with the event despite the controversy, saying the WWE has an important cultural impact in Saudi Arabia and should continue keeping a positive presence there.

"We have a cultural impact in Saudi Arabia when we go there. Outreach, just all around the world, helps people understand each other better and realize that we're all human beings that want the same thing, and that's a good life," he said.

WATCH: Knox Co. mayor Glenn Jacobs talks WWE and local politics

© 2018 WBIR