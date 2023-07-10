McClung Museum to open new exhibit examining photos of Navajo people

The new exhibit will be called "In Conversation: Will Wilson" and will open at the museum on Aug. 18.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The McClung Museum is preparing to open a new exhibit that features photos of Diné, or Navajo, people.

The new exhibit will be named "In Conversation: Will Wilson" and is expected to open on Aug. 18. It will feature work from Will Wilson, who spent his formative years living with the Navajo Nation, according to the Native Arts and Cultures Foundation.

They said his work combines digital technology, historical photographic processes and themes of environmental activism. It also explores the impact of cultural and environmental change on Indigenous peoples. The McClung Museum said Wilson's photos explore the relationship between science, identity, agency and representation in photography.

They also examine the lasting legacy and stereotypes created by historical images of Indigenous peoples, according to the museum. They said it ultimately explores the importance of self-representation.