TSA: Loaded firearm discovered in carry-on bag at McGhee Tyson

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Transportation Security Administration said it found a loaded firearm at the McGhee Tyson Airport on Wednesday morning.

A loaded Ruger .380 caliber firearm was detected in a passenger's carry-on bag at 9:30 a.m. TSA officers alerted airport police who took the bag and escorted the passenger out of the checkpoint area, the TSA said.

This is the 16th firearm detected in 2022 by TSA officers at McGhee Tyson. A total of 21 firearms were detected there in 2021, the TSA said.

Firearms can be transported in checked baggage. However, the firearm must be declared to the airline, in a proper carrying case and unloaded. Firearms are prohibited in carry-on bags, according to the TSA.