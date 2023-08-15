x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Mcminn Monroe

Tellico area schools closed Wednesday after flooding in Monroe County

The closures come after storms caused flooded roadways and a boil water advisory.

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. — Multiple schools in the Tellico area of Monroe County will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 16, Monroe County Schools announced. 

The closed schools are: 

  • Coker Creek Elementary School
  • Rural Vale School
  • Tellico Plains Elementary School
  • Tellico Plains Junior High School
  • Tellico Plains High School

The closures come after a storm on Monday caused flooding in the area. Flooding also caused a boil water advisory for Tellico Plains. 

Monroe County Mayor Mitch Ingram also asked people who lived outside city limits but inside the county to call his office at 423-442-3981 if their property, home or business was damaged in recent storms. He said they wanted to include it in their damage assessment.

Due to flooding and impacted water supply, all Tellico area schools in Monroe County will be closed Wednesday, August...

Posted by Monroe County Schools TN on Tuesday, August 15, 2023

Related Articles

More Videos

In Other News

Tellico Plains under boil water advisory, area schools closed due to flooding

Before You Leave, Check This Out