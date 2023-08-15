Tellico area schools closed Wednesday after flooding in Monroe County

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. — Multiple schools in the Tellico area of Monroe County will be closed on Wednesday, Aug. 16, Monroe County Schools announced.
The closed schools are:
- Coker Creek Elementary School
- Rural Vale School
- Tellico Plains Elementary School
- Tellico Plains Junior High School
- Tellico Plains High School
The closures come after a storm on Monday caused flooding in the area. Flooding also caused a boil water advisory for Tellico Plains.
Monroe County Mayor Mitch Ingram also asked people who lived outside city limits but inside the county to call his office at 423-442-3981 if their property, home or business was damaged in recent storms. He said they wanted to include it in their damage assessment.