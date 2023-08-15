Tellico Plains under boil water advisory after flooding Monday night

TELLICO PLAINS, Tenn. — Tellico Plains issued a boil water advisory for its residents on Tuesday.
According to Tellico Plains, the town had to shut down its water pumps Monday night after strong storms caused flooding and submerged the pumps.
On Tuesday, the town was able to turn the water back on but warned residents to boil water before consuming it. The town said the boil water advisory will be in place for the next several days. According to local officials, testing the water normally takes 18-20 hours to process, but still urged residents to boil water for the next several days out of caution.
Monroe County Mayor Mitch Ingram asked people who lived outside city limits but inside the county to call his office at 423-442-3981 if their property, home or business was damaged in recent storms. He said they wanted to include it in their damage assessment.